Crucial to see who's driving the share prices, says 'Valuation' author Tim Koller
Satish John 10 min read 08 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Valuation expert Tim Koller reflects on heated equity markets, the rise of retail investing and the myths that still cloud our understanding of performance, while reminding companies that long-term value still depends on fundamentals, not momentum.
“I don't know, and it is hard to say," says Tim Koller when asked about the possibility of a ninth edition of Valuation, the celebrated book he co-authored with Marc Goedhart and David Wessels. Now in its eighth edition, the 952-page volume has become a staple in boardrooms and business schools alike, shaping how corporate leaders think about value creation, and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide—a rare feat for a corporate finance text.
