If you buy a great company at too high a price, it's still going to be a bad investment. One of the techniques I advocate is reverse engineering and asking: what would you have to believe about a company's future performance five to seven years down the road to justify today's value? And is that realistic or not? Is that achievable or not? That's one thing you also have to look at, competition, right? Yes, the AI, you know if you take something like semiconductors, right…you know, how many companies will ultimately succeed, right? In building chips. Will there be competition? How intense will that competition be… those kind of questions. We don't know the answer, but traditionally, the semiconductor industry has been pretty competitive. And so, you look, and you say, oh, there are a lot of companies out there trying to build AI chips of different types. So, you have to ask the question: how competitive will that industry be in five to seven years.