Time Technoplast stock soars over 12% to new record high on final approval for high-pressure hydrogen cylinders
Time Technoplast shares surged by 12.7% to reach an all-time high of ₹335 after receiving final approval from PESO for manufacturing high-pressure Type-IV composite cylinders for hydrogen, becoming the first company in India to do so.
Time Technoplast, a leading manufacturer of polymer products, saw its shares surge by 12.7% in early trade today, reaching a new all-time high of ₹335 apiece. This rally followed the company's announcement that it had received final approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the manufacturing and supply of high-pressure Type-IV composite cylinders for hydrogen.
