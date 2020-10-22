Time to book partial gains in US stocks, says Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities

Extraordinarily high returns by the US stocks in the past few years have attracted Indian investors to invest in international equities directly or through mutual funds. We spoke to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities for his views on investors' gaining interest in US stocks. Jasani also shares his top value bets and his preferred large cap companies for investors to look at. "Out of our open fundamental calls as on date, we think Aurobindo Pharma, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement and SRF could give decent returns over the next few quarters," said Deepak Jasani. He also shared his views on performance of value stocks.