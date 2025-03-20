Nifty ‘heavily overbought’ after 900-point surge, says Sanjeevv Agarwwal of Alpha Quanntum: Time to book profits?

Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with healthy gains on Thursday, March 20, mirroring the US stock market trend after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected. It was the fourth consecutive session of gains for market benchmarks. The Sensex has gained 3.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has risen 3.5 per cent in the last four sessions.

The Sensex jumped over 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 23,200 during the session. Finally, the Sensex closed at 76,348, up 899 points, or 1.19 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,190.65, up 283 points, or 1.24 per cent.

In the current market scenario, Dr Sanjeevv Agarwwal, founder and CEO of Alpha Quanntum has said that the Nifty 50 index is now ‘heavily overbought’ and investors can go for profit booking. According to the D-Street expert, ‘bulls went for a kill’ after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments

Mid and small-cap segments of the market underperformed as the BSE Midcap index climbed 0.61 per cent and the Smallcap index rose 0.73 per cent.

