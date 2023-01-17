'Time to invest in fixed income portfolios, lock in yields in govt securities'

However, in environments where things become very stock and sector specific, it becomes very important on how one will continue to infuse fresh money into the market. The investors who continue to put their money into SIPs or systematic portfolios should continue to do so as they are doing it from a longer-term perspective. When it comes to direct equities, it is going to be challenging because even the stocks which were doing well will go through some corrections due to the overall macro and micro environment and sector specific environments. This is where I also think some of the investors who might not have the time and the skillset to build their own portfolios, can get into more managed portfolios such as WealthBaskets.

