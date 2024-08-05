'Time to readjust portfolio to large-cap'

Rising risks of a hard landing in the US, likely unwinding of the yen carry trade, with Bank of Japan raising rates by 25 bps for the second time in 17 years, and escalating geopolitical tensions have tilted the risk-reward in favour of large caps, believes Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head - capital markets strategy at Sharekhan By BNP Paribas. Large-cap IT services, pharma and select consumer stocks are sectors to be invested in, Dua said in an interview with Mint .

The budget has been harsh on markets in terms of tax. Now global cues seem to be playing spoilsport... Your comment?

The changes in taxation have got quickly absorbed by the markets and it is back to fundamentals now. The immediate triggers are quarterly earnings, progress of monsoons and global cues. Globally, the unwinding of yen carry trade, weak employment data in the US, and rising tensions in the Middle East are concerns rising on the horizon.

What is your advice to retail investors at this time?

It is time to readjust the portfolios as risk-reward looks better in case of large-cap stocks now. Also, as a tactical call, investors can take some profits from infra (including defence and railways) and capital goods space in favour of IT services, pharma and select consumer stocks.

Any change in your market target for FY25?

We do not believe that the budget would result in any change in earning estimates and hence have an impact on expectations of returns from markets in fundamental basis.

What sectors will you focus on post-budget?

There has been sign of revival in consumer demand as indicated by commentary from leading consumer staple companies. We believe that some of the government proposals, like more cash in the hands of consumers and rural allocation of ₹2.66 trillion, would further add to recovery and select consumer stocks can lead the rally over the next one year or so. We are also increasing exposure to IT services and select pharma stocks.

How has the results season panned out so far? Seeing stress and buoyancy in any sectors?

The quarterly results are largely in line with expectations. The management commentary from the IT services companies on demand outlook is encouraging.

Which sectors are you the most bullish and most bearish on?

The structural growth in capital goods, infrastructure and engineering remains intact though the valuation in some cases is not comforting any more. Hence, the outperformance from these sectors might not sustain over the next 6 to 12 months. On the other hand, we believe that the IT services, pharma and some consumer stocks could outperform from here.

On debt what's the view given the inflows by inclusion in JP Morgan GBI index?

We have already seen close to ₹1.5 trillion inflows in Indian government bonds in the run up to inclusion from June 2024. That could be one of the reasons for easing of bond yields by 30-40 basis points in the past couple quarters.

Your view on rupee and bond yields. Are you expecting a rate cut by the Federal Reserve and by Reserve Bank of India?

RBI would wait for an interest rate cut to happen in US before cutting rates. The rate differential is already quite narrow and a hasty decision to cut rates by RBI could adversely impact the exchange rate. So, we are building rate cut expectations only from early next calendar year.

Given the removal of indexation benefit on property and gold, do you believe incremental flows could follow into the market?

Removal of indexation could affect real estate from investors in the immediate term but the end user demand is not likely to get impacted. Also, the duty cut on gold has actually bought down domestic prices and is positive for the demand.