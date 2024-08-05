'Time to readjust portfolio to large-cap'
Summary
- As a tactical call, investors can take some profits from infra (including defence and railways) and capital goods space in favour of IT services, pharma and select consumer stocks, said Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan By BNP Paribas
Rising risks of a hard landing in the US, likely unwinding of the yen carry trade, with Bank of Japan raising rates by 25 bps for the second time in 17 years, and escalating geopolitical tensions have tilted the risk-reward in favour of large caps, believes Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head - capital markets strategy at Sharekhan By BNP Paribas. Large-cap IT services, pharma and select consumer stocks are sectors to be invested in, Dua said in an interview with Mint.