The year 2025 will have to face multiple challenges, including elevated valuations, reduced liquidity, and slower earnings growth. However, the stock market remains a viable investment opportunity, underpinned by the robust performance of the economy. Both the world & domestic economies are expected to do well in 2025 with no signs of recessionary risk in the medium-term. As a result, despite the short-term cautious view drastically reducing equity exposure is not recommended, as it could lead to long-term underperformance. Furthermore, factors such as market timing risk, over churning, and transaction costs reinforce the case for a disciplined buy-and-hold investment approach.

The crux will be to hold a deep presence in equity with existence on high-quality stocks and sectors. The vital decision will be to hold or realigning it toward sectors poised to navigate and overcome the challenges of 2025 effectively. Additionally, diversifying into quasi-assets such as REITs, INVITs, corporate bonds, and ETFs (sector wise & cross country) can be a prudent approach, offering periodic income and preserving capital.

Capital preservation will be a central investment theme in 2025. In equity, the safety of a stock emerges from the intrinsic value. Value stocks are those trading at low valuations and beta compared to long-term history and the broad market. High-dividend-yielding stocks are particularly appealing in such situations. Companies with strong cash flows from operations (CFO), monopolistic qualities, and industry leadership are highly valued stocks. Like the top 3 stocks of a stable industry or companies holding a supremacy in a niche segment generally justify as a high quality. Value stocks and high dividend payers will be a big theme of 2025.

These three sectors: Private Bank, IT and Pharma have a decent outlook for 2025. Private Banks are led by the clean balance sheet compared to the current rising microfinance and MSME NPAs in the industry. They are expected to continue to benefit from the high GDP growth of the nation and are currently trading at low valuations compared to the last 5yrs. Over the last 3 years, large private banks have underperformed compared to public sector banks (PSBs) and other financial segments. This was led by improvement in PSBs legacy balance sheet issue, cheap valuation and rise in domestic inflow. This trend is expected to reverse amid the cautious sentiment around the 2025 stock market and rising NPAs trend.

The IT and Pharma sectors are supported by a stable business outlook from the US and the continued strength of the dollar, both of which are expected to persist. These sectors also serve as defensive play amid short-term stock market uncertainties. Within these industries, large-cap stocks offer a more favourable risk-reward balance, providing greater stability and resilience compared to mid-caps. Generally, the mid-caps stocks in India are trading at 60% premium to large caps, which is at a historical peak range, indicating peakiness.

Sectors like chemicals and defence have been very weak essentially in the later phase of 2024. View is developing that the valuations are becoming attractive on a long-term basis. The sector outlook is very strong with high volume growth and order book position, however the Chinese bumping risk has to be reviewed. Similarly, renewables, and electronics manufacturing services are positioned for substantial growth, driven by business scalability and expanding market opportunities. However, their supreme valuations make them a riskier proposition in the short to medium term, warranting a stock-specific investment approach.

In recent years, the consumer sector faced headwinds, including adverse weather, rising food inflation, and shrinking disposable incomes. Additionally, pent-up demand waned, while urban demand suffered due to slower wage growth, election-related reductions in government expenditure, and disruptions caused by the shift to quick commerce from traditional channels. The effect is expected to continue in Q3 & Q4 FY25. Meanwhile FMCG is on the verge to benefit from favourable climatic conditions, robust rural and urban demand, and fair valuations, particularly with large-cap stocks trading below historical averages. Record-high kharif crop production and favourable post-monsoon conditions for the rabi season are expected to drive rural demand and ease food inflation. Urban demand is likely to recover with accelerated government capex spending in the second half of FY25, making FMCG a good long-term call.