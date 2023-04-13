Tips Industries declares 1:10 stock split, stock surges by 1.25%2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Tips Industries is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹2,162 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Board of Directors of the company during their meeting held today has announced stock split in 1:10 ratio.
