Tips Industries is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹2,162 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Board of Directors of the company during their meeting held today has announced stock split in 1:10 ratio.

“In continuation to our earlier communication dated April 3, 2023 regarding sub-division of 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up with effect from record date i.e. April 21, 2023, Please be informed that the Sub-Division of equity shares will take effect under the new ISIN - INE716B01029," said Tips Industries in a stock exchange filing today.

“We are pleased to inform you that your ISIN – INE716B01029 - Equity shares of ₹1/- each (Sub Division) has been made live in the CDSL system on 11-April-2023," further added the Board of Directors of Tips Ind.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹52.23 Cr compared to ₹45.38 Cr during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses stood at ₹25.21 Cr as against ₹18.75 Cr and its EBIT reached ₹27.01 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹26.64 Cr during Q3FY22. The company said its net profit stood at ₹20.19 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹19.93 Cr during Q3FY22 and its EPS reached ₹15.57 compared to ₹15.37 reported during the same quarter of FY22.

The shares of Tips Industries closed today on the NSE at ₹1,670.25 apiece level, up by 1.25% from the previous close of ₹1,649.60. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 6,585 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 6,950 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,117.90 on (13-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,250.10 on (14-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, FIIs stake of 0.05%, and a public stake of 24.95%.

