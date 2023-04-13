Tips Industries declares 1:10 stock split, stock surges by 1.25%

“In continuation to our earlier communication dated April 3, 2023 regarding sub-division of 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up with effect from record date i.e. April 21, 2023, Please be informed that the Sub-Division of equity shares will take effect under the new ISIN - INE716B01029," said Tips Industries in a stock exchange filing today.