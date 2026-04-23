Tips Music shares rise 8% to eight-month high after Q4 results; gain 31% in April

The buying momentum in Tips Music, one of India’s leading music labels, further strengthened in Thursday’s trade (April 23), with the stock closing 8.02% higher at ₹660 apiece, an eight-month high, as investors appeared encouraged by the company’s performance in the March-ending quarter.

The company reported a strong financial performance for Q4FY26, with revenue from operations rising 32% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹103.9 crore, compared to ₹78.5 crore in Q4FY25.

Operating EBITDA surged 106% YoY to ₹76.9 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 74.0%, significantly higher than 47.5% in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while EBITDA, EBIT, and PAT rose 3%, 2%, and 1%, respectively, as per the company's earnings filing.

Advertisement

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 21% YoY to ₹375.5 crore. Operating EBITDA grew 33% YoY to ₹275.8 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 73.4% from 66.5% in FY25.

At the bottom line, net profit increased 30% YoY to ₹216.6 crore, with margins improving to 57.7% in FY26, compared to 53.6% in the previous financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “The growth was driven by strong performance across both digital and non-digital segments. I am also delighted to share that FY26 marks another year in which we surpassed our stated commitments."

“Against our guidance of 20% growth in both revenue and PAT, we closed the year with revenue growth of 21% and PAT growth of 30%. During the year, we distributed a total dividend payout of ₹166 crore,” he further said.

Advertisement

During the March quarter, the company said it released 66 new songs, including 47 film and 19 non-film tracks. On YouTube, “Tu Jaane Hai Kahan” crossed 10 million views, while “Tehzeeb” and “Jamuna Kinara” recorded 2.4 million views each, taking the subscriber base to 153.1 million.

The company also strengthened brand partnerships during the quarter, collaborating with leading brands such as Hyundai and Tinder.

Tips Music shares recover over 30% in April The company’s shares have recovered sharply in April, rising 31.20%, offering relief to shareholders after being under prolonged pressure for more than a year.

The stock had witnessed a one-way decline after hitting a record high of ₹950 in November 2024, which later turned into a sharp correction, dragging it down to around ₹480 levels in March.

Advertisement

Between November 2024 and March 2026, the stock had cumulatively lost 45% of its value. This followed a strong rally between April 2023 and October 2024, during which the stock surged by 508%.

Although the stock is still trading at a steep discount to its record high, long-term returns remain impressive, with gains of around 300% and 1,200% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.