Tips Music shares up 6% today after strong Q2 2026 results, dividend announcement; 27% up in 6 months - key highlights

Tips Music share price surged as much as 6% in Friday's trading session after the company released its financial results for the September quarter FY27, along with interim dividend.

Tips Music shares opened at ₹700 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹684.40 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹731 on 16 October.

Tips Music Q2 results 2026 Tips Music posted a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹66 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue grew 34.8% YoY to ₹120 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹89 crore reported in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.7% YoY to ₹85 crore, compared with ₹67.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 70.8% from 76% a year earlier.

During the quarter, Tips Music released 73 songs, including 40 film tracks and 33 non-film songs.

“In Q2 FY27, revenue increased 35% YoY to ₹120.1 crore, while PAT grew 23% YoY to ₹65.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 97% compared to Q2 FY26. During the quarter, we continued to see strong engagement across our new release as well as our catalogue content, supported by both our digital and non-digital segments. We have reported a strong H1 FY27 results and are quite confident to surpass our annual guidance of 20% growth. During the quarter, the Company successfully completed a share buyback of ₹44.44 crore and has also announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share reflecting our continued focus on delivering value to shareholders," said Kumar Taurani – Chairman & Managing Director.

Tips Music Dividend 2026 In the exchange filing, the company further announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share. It also successfully completed the ₹44.44 crore share buyback, reflecting our continued focus on shareholder value creation.

Tips Music share price performance Tips Music share price has delivered a positive performance in the short term, gaining 14.28% over the past week. The stock has also remained marginally higher over the past month, with a gain of 0.40%.

Over a longer period, Tips Music shares have witnessed a notable correction-adjusted rise, gaining 26.61% in the past six months. The stock has advanced 32.90% year-to-date (YTD) and delivered a return of 36.28% over the past year. However, the stock has declined 6.02% over the past two years, indicating that its performance has varied across different investment horizons.

Over the longer term, Tips Music shares have delivered substantial returns, surging 128.95% over three years and 469.99% over five years. The stock has recorded an exceptional gain of 11,003.05% over the past decade.