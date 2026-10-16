Tips Music shares up 6% today after strong Q2 2026 results, dividend announcement; 27% up in 6 months - key highlights

Tips Music share price surged as much as 6% in Friday's trading session after the company released its financial results for the September quarter FY27, along with interim dividend.

Tips Music shares opened at ₹700 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹684.40 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹731 on 16 October.

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Tips Music Q2 results 2026 Tips Music posted a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹66 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue grew 34.8% YoY to ₹120 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹89 crore reported in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.7% YoY to ₹85 crore, compared with ₹67.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 70.8% from 76% a year earlier.

During the quarter, Tips Music released 73 songs, including 40 film tracks and 33 non-film songs.

“In Q2 FY27, revenue increased 35% YoY to ₹120.1 crore, while PAT grew 23% YoY to ₹65.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 97% compared to Q2 FY26. During the quarter, we continued to see strong engagement across our new release as well as our catalogue content, supported by both our digital and non-digital segments. We have reported a strong H1 FY27 results and are quite confident to surpass our annual guidance of 20% growth. During the quarter, the Company successfully completed a share buyback of ₹44.44 crore and has also announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share reflecting our continued focus on delivering value to shareholders," said Kumar Taurani – Chairman & Managing Director.

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Tips Music Dividend 2026 In the exchange filing, the company further announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share. It also successfully completed the ₹44.44 crore share buyback, reflecting our continued focus on shareholder value creation.

Tips Music share price performance Tips Music share price has delivered a positive performance in the short term, gaining 14.28% over the past week. The stock has also remained marginally higher over the past month, with a gain of 0.40%.

Over a longer period, Tips Music shares have witnessed a notable correction-adjusted rise, gaining 26.61% in the past six months. The stock has advanced 32.90% year-to-date (YTD) and delivered a return of 36.28% over the past year. However, the stock has declined 6.02% over the past two years, indicating that its performance has varied across different investment horizons.

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Over the longer term, Tips Music shares have delivered substantial returns, surging 128.95% over three years and 469.99% over five years. The stock has recorded an exceptional gain of 11,003.05% over the past decade.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.