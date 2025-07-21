Titagarh Rail share price jumps 2% on ₹312 crore order from Indian Railways

Titagarh Rail Systems' share price jumped 2% in the intraday session on Monday, 21 July 2025, after the company secured a ₹312.69 crore contract from the Ministry of Railways.

The Railway Ministry has ordered the company to manufacture 780 BVCM-C category wagons, and the contract is valued at ₹312.69 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the company has secured a Letter of Advance Acceptance (LOA) from Ministry of Railways, for ‘Manufacture and Supply of 780 BVCM-C Wagons’. The order value is about ₹312.69 crore,” the company informed the BSE through the filing.

The company also disclosed that the order is expected to be fulfilled within nine months from the date the contract was placed.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Trend Titagarh Rail Systems shares closed 1.30% higher at ₹937.85 after jumping nearly 2% during Monday's stock market intraday session, compared to ₹925.80 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update during the market session on 21 July 2025.

The shares hit their intraday high of ₹943.50 after the company's order book update, before closing marginally lower from that level on Monday.

Titagarh Rail shares have given stock market investors nearly 100% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is down 42.14% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have lost 15.27% in 2025, but are trading 7.2% higher in the last one-month period.

According to BSE data, the railway wagon maker's shares hit their 52-week high at ₹1,707.30 on 29 July 2024 and their 52-week low at ₹655.30 on 4 March 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was ₹12,630.38 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 21 July 2025.

