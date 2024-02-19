Titagarh Rail share price jumps over 8% on receipt of order for supply of 250 wagons
Titagarh Rail Systems has received an order from the Ministry of Defense for the procurement of 250 specialized wagons. The order value is ₹170 crore.
Titagarh Rail Systems share price rallied over 8% in the early trade on Monday after the company announced the receipt of an order from the Ministry of Defence. Titagarh Rail Systems shares jumped as much as 8.47% to ₹1,037.55 apiece on the BSE.
