Titagarh Rail: The stock gained 367% in 2023; is there more upside ahead?
Titagarh Rail Systems is expected to benefit from Indian Railways' plans to double its freight-loading volumes and increase its logistics share, which includes adding over 30,000 wagons per annum over the next five years.
Investors exhibit optimism towards the railway sector due to its earnings visibility and huge capex plans from Indian Railways. Against this backdrop, stocks related to the railway sector witnessed significant returns in CY23, and Titagarh Rail Systems, being the largest wagon manufacturer, was one of the beneficiaries.
