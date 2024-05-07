Titagarh Rail share price jumps nearly 9% to 15-week high; here's why
Titagarh Rail Systems shares surged nearly 9% to a 15-week high after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an 'Overweight' rating and a target price of ₹1,285, anticipating a 24.27% upside.
Titagarh Rail Systems, one of the largest freight wagon manufacturers in India, saw its shares zoom nearly 9% in today's intraday to hit a 15-week high of ₹1124.40 apiece after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Overweight' rating, setting a target price of ₹1,285 apiece.
