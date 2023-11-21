Titagarh Rail Systems share price hits 52-week high on partnership with ABB for metro projects in India
Titagarh Rail Systems share price jumps over 11% as it enters strategic partnership with ABB for metro projects in India. Technical analysts predict positive trend for Titagarh Rail Systems stock with good volumes supporting the upmove.
Titagarh Rail Systems share price jumped over 11% to touch a 52-week high on Tuesday's trade on BSE, following the announcement that Titagarh Rail Systems has entered into a strategic partnership with ABB for metro projects in India. Titagarh Rail Systems Limited share price opened at ₹960 apiece on BSE. Titagarh Rail System stock price touched an intraday low at ₹959.85 apiece.
