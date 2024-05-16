Titagarh Rail Systems stock spikes over 9% to 5-month high on stellar performance in Q4
Titagarh Rail Systems reported a 64% increase in net profit to ₹79 crore for the March quarter, with revenue climbing by 8% to ₹1,052.4 crore. The company achieved impressive growth in FY24, with revenue surging by 38.59% and net profit soaring by 126% year-over-year.
Titagarh Rail Systems, one of India's leading freight wagon manufacturers, experienced a significant surge of nearly 9.4% in its intraday share value, reaching a five-month peak of ₹1217 per share.
