Titagarh stock rallies 7% on new expansion plans; Details here.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems rallied over 7% increase, reaching ₹964 on February 5, 2025. This rise followed a reorganization within the management and the introduction of two new business sectors aimed at fostering targeted growth.

Titagarh Rail Systems has launched two new business divisions: Ship Building and Maritime Systems (SMS) and Safety and Signaling Systems (SSS) as part of its growth strategy. This move aims to diversify the company's operations beyond its core railway manufacturing sector.

The company has a notable background in shipbuilding and maritime initiatives, having successfully designed and delivered specialized vessels. These include a Fast Patrol Vessel for the Indian Coast Guard, a passenger ferry that was exported to Guyana, and Coastal Research Vessels such as Sagar Tara and Sagar Anveshika.

Advertisement

The Indian government is actively promoting self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the defense and maritime sectors, prompting the company to enhance its initiatives in this area. Their shipyard has received approval for warship construction, with essential registrations from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Shipping Corporation of India.

Titagarh's new director Saket Kandoi, who serves as the Director of Titagarh, will lead the newly established Ship Building and Maritime Systems (SMS) vertical. Previously, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer for the Freight Rail Systems division. In his new role, Kandoi will assume the responsibilities of both Director and CEO of the SMS division.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jay Thakkar of ICICI Sec recommends these 3 shares to buy in F&O segment

Speaking on the development, Saket Kandoi, the newly appointed CEO of the Ship Building and Maritime Systems division, stated that Titagarh plans to expand its Kolkata-based shipyard, explore new growth opportunities, and establish strategic alliances while considering setting up additional, larger facilities.

Despite this rally, railway stocks have faced headwinds recently due to a lackluster Budget 2025 allocation. The government set aside ₹2.52 lakh crore for Railways in FY26, similar to the previous year, leading to disappointment on the Street.