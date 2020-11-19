Titan comes up with business update for festive season, shares jump

Titan comes up with business update for festive season, shares jump1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 11:33 AM IST
- Titan Company saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season, the company said
Titan today came up with business update for the festive season, pushing its stock higher. Titan shares rose 3% to ₹1,321 in noon trade today.
In a communication to stock exchanges Titan said it saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season.
"The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15%) for the 30 day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales," Titan said.
The watches and wearables business also did quite well in the festive season with recovery close to last year levels, it added.
Eye wear business has also witnessed good traction, Titan said.
