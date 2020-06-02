Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Titan Company Limited share price up 1.75% at 14:40 today

Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at 975.15, giving it a market capitalization of 86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 1.28%, and PCJEWELLER rose 2.36%.

At day's high, Titan Company shares rose as much as 2.63% to 983.55, after opening at 958.00. Titan Company shares had closed at 958.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 947.00 to 983.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan Company shares had a 52-week high of 1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of 720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan Company shares have traded in a range of 809.85 to 983.55 while in the last week, between 868.00 to 983.55. 1.13 Lakh shares of Titan Company were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan Company had posted standalone revenues of 6206.23 crore and profits of 469.95 crore.

