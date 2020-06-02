Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at ₹975.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 1.28%, and PCJEWELLER rose 2.36%.

At day's high, Titan Company shares rose as much as 2.63% to ₹983.55, after opening at ₹958.00. Titan Company shares had closed at ₹958.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹947.00 to ₹983.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan Company shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan Company shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹983.55 while in the last week, between ₹868.00 to ₹983.55. 1.13 Lakh shares of Titan Company were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan Company had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.

