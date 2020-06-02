Titan Company Limited share price up 1.75% at 14:40 today

Titan Company Limited share price up 1.75% at 14:40 today1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%
Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at ₹975.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at ₹975.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 1.28%, and PCJEWELLER rose 2.36%.
At day's high, Titan Company shares rose as much as 2.63% to ₹983.55, after opening at ₹958.00. Titan Company shares had closed at ₹958.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹947.00 to ₹983.55 on BSE.
On BSE, Titan Company shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan Company shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹983.55 while in the last week, between ₹868.00 to ₹983.55. 1.13 Lakh shares of Titan Company were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan Company had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated