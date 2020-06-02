Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Titan Company Limited share price up 1.75% at 14:40 today
Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Titan Company Limited share price up 1.75% at 14:40 today

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%

Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at 975.15, giving it a market capitalization of 86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

Shares of Titan Company were up +1.75% at 14:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.75% higher at 975.15, giving it a market capitalization of 86,519.20 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.48% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO fell 1.28%, and PCJEWELLER rose 2.36%.

At day's high, Titan Company shares rose as much as 2.63% to 983.55, after opening at 958.00. Titan Company shares had closed at 958.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 947.00 to 983.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan Company shares had a 52-week high of 1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of 720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan Company shares have traded in a range of 809.85 to 983.55 while in the last week, between 868.00 to 983.55. 1.13 Lakh shares of Titan Company were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan Company had posted standalone revenues of 6206.23 crore and profits of 469.95 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated