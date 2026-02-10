Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan share price hits 52-week high — What to expect from Jhunjhunwala-owned stock?

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan Company is slated to announce its third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, February 10.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) read with Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th February 2026 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025,” the company said in a filing last month.

Ahead of the Q3 results today, Titan share price rose to a 52-week high. The stock is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. As of the December quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held over 5% stake in Titan.

Titan Q3 results preview

Brokerages see a healthy growth in the domestic jewellery business for Titan Company for Q3 FY26, led by value growth amid rising gold prices and the festive season. They see healthy double-digit growth in watches, eyewear, and other businesses.

Gold coins growth could be around 90%, with its mix up about 500 bps to 16-17%, opined analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The company's PAT is seen rising between 20-50% as per brokerages' estimates.

