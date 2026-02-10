Mint Market
Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan share price hits 52-week high — What to expect from Jhunjhunwala-owned stock?

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Brokerage expect Titan Company to post a strong set of earnings for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. Titan share price hit a 52-week high ahead of Q3 results today.

Saloni Goel
Updated10 Feb 2026, 12:03:13 PM IST
Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan Company is slated to announce its third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, February 10.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) read with Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th February 2026 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025,” the company said in a filing last month.

Ahead of the Q3 results today, Titan share price rose to a 52-week high. The stock is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. As of the December quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held over 5% stake in Titan.

Titan Q3 results preview

Brokerages see a healthy growth in the domestic jewellery business for Titan Company for Q3 FY26, led by value growth amid rising gold prices and the festive season. They see healthy double-digit growth in watches, eyewear, and other businesses.

Gold coins growth could be around 90%, with its mix up about 500 bps to 16-17%, opined analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The company's PAT is seen rising between 20-50% as per brokerages' estimates.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Titan Q3 results.

Follow updates here:
10 Feb 2026, 12:03:04 PM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Standalone jewellery EBIT expected to decline on weak mix

Standalone Jewelry EBIT (ex-bullion) margin is expected to decline 50bp YoY to 10.7% impacted due to weak mix (high gold coin) on rise in gold prices, said MOSL.

10 Feb 2026, 11:42:42 AM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: KIE sees 34% growth in domestic standalone jewellery sales

Kotak Institutional Equities models ~34% YoY growth in domestic as well as standalone jewelry sales (versus 18.8% YoY standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales growth of 2QFY26), led by 27% LFL growth. The acceleration in growth was led by (1) a strong festive season, (2) sustained momentum during the wedding season (post-festive), and underpinned by >65% yoy inflation in gold prices (rupee terms; 3QFY26 average).

10 Feb 2026, 11:28:35 AM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio — Here's how much stake she owns

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is among the top shareholders of Titan. The Tata group company is also among her major stock bets in the Indian stock market. As of the December quarter, Titan held 47,184,470 shares of the company, representing a 5.31% stake.

10 Feb 2026, 11:10:25 AM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan share price hits 52-week high ahead of Q3 results today

Ahead of the Q3 results today, Titan share price rose to a 52-week high. On BSE, Titan share price hit the day's high of 4329.95 — also its highest level in a year.

10 Feb 2026, 10:50:07 AM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Titan is slated to announce its Q3 results 2026 today

Titan Company is slated to announce its third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, February 10.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) read with Regulation 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th February 2026 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025,” the company said in a filing last month.

TitanQ3 ResultsRekha JhunjhunwalaIndian Stock MarketGold Prices
