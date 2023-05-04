"We have cut our FY24-25 EPS estimates by 6-10% to account for increased competitive intensity on gold rate front, diamond inventory gains no longer being available over FY24-25 and, higher volatility in gold price which will eventually lead to deferment of demand. We continue to remain cautiously optimistic with target price of ₹3,000 as structural levers remain intact despite near term concerns," said the brokerage.