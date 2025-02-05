Stock Market Today: Titan Company share price declined up to 2% in morning trades on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were announced on Tuesday post market hours.

Titan Company share price opened at ₹3574.00 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous closing price of ₹3599. The Titan Company share price thereafter dipped to lows of ₹3512.65 marking a decline of more than 2%.

Titan Company Q3 Results Despite a 25% year-over-year increase in total income to ₹17,723 crore, Titan, a Tata Group company, reported a 0.6% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, totaling ₹1,047 crore, on Tuesday.

The impact of a decrease in customs duty on gold was the key reason why the company's earnings before tax remained constant at ₹1,396 crore. Titan attributed the lower profitability numbers during the Quarter ending December 2024 to losses from inventories retained during the tariff adjustment being completely accounted for.

EBIT (earnngs before interest and Tax) margins decreased by 177 basis points to 9.2%, while consolidated EBIT increased 5% year over year to ₹1,627 crore.