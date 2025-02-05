Titan Company share price declines 2% post Q3 Results: DO you own it?

Mint Market

  • Stock Market Today: Titan Company share price declined up to 2% in morning trades on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were announced on Tuesday post market hours. Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published5 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Stock market Today: Titan Company share price trades volatile post Q3 Results(Bloomberg)

Stock Market Today: Titan Company share price declined up to 2% in morning trades on Wednesday post Q3 Results that were announced on Tuesday post market hours. 

Titan Company share price opened at 3574.00 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous closing price of 3599. The Titan Company share price thereafter dipped to lows of 3512.65 marking a decline of more than 2%.

Titan Company Q3 Results

Despite a 25% year-over-year increase in total income to 17,723 crore, Titan, a  Tata Group company, reported a 0.6% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, totaling 1,047 crore, on Tuesday.

The impact of a decrease in customs duty on gold was the key reason why the company's earnings before tax remained constant at 1,396 crore. Titan attributed the lower profitability numbers  during the Quarter ending December 2024 to losses from inventories retained during the tariff adjustment being completely accounted for.

EBIT (earnngs before interest and Tax) margins decreased by 177 basis points to 9.2%, while consolidated EBIT increased 5% year over year to 1,627 crore.

 

