Shares of Titan Company were up +1.91% at 10:38 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Titan Company shares traded +1.91% higher at ₹994.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹88,281.46 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.23% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO rose 1.31%, and PCJEWELLER rose 2.65%.

At day's high, Titan Company shares rose as much as 2.98% to ₹1004.80, after opening at ₹987.00. Titan Company shares had closed at ₹975.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹986.75 to ₹1004.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan Company shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan Company shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹1004.80 while in the last week, between ₹875.00 to ₹1004.80. 0.45 Lakh shares of Titan Company were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan Company had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.

