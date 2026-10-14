Titan has defied the market slump. Can it keep winning?

In the current market, any stock that delivers positive returns stands out. Rising oil prices, higher US bond yields and rising interest rates in India have weighed on equities, with the NSE Nifty down 15% year to date.
In the current market, any stock that delivers positive returns stands out. Rising oil prices, higher US bond yields and rising interest rates in India have weighed on equities, with the NSE Nifty down 15% year to date.
Titan has bucked the broader market trend. The stock has delivered returns of 10% year to date and 23% over the past year.
Titan has bucked the broader market trend. The stock has delivered returns of 10% year to date and 23% over the past year.
The question is whether Titan can sustain this performance over the next five years. Before examining the factors that could shape its stock performance, let’s take a closer look at the company.
Titan Co. Ltd, part of the Tata Group, is a leading Indian lifestyle company and a market leader in branded jewellery.
Its flagship jewellery brands include Tanishq, CaratLane, Mia, and Zoya, while its watch portfolio features Titan, Sonata, Fastrack, and Nebula. The company also operates Titan Eye+ in eyewear, SKINN in fragrances and Taneira in ethnic wear.
What will drive Titan’s stock?
Jewellery demand
Jewellery accounts for a significant share of Titan’s revenue. In Q1FY27, its domestic jewellery business grew 38% year on year to ₹15,502 crore.
Jewellery has been the key growth driver behind Titan’s performance, with sustained growth in the segment supporting the stock over the past several years.
Where the stock stands five years from now will depend largely on whether the jewellery business can sustain its growth momentum.
Expansion of the store network
Another important driver of Titan’s growth has been its extensive store expansion over the years. However, store additions in Q1FY27 were relatively modest, as shown in the chart below.
After several years of substantial expansion, the pace of new store additions could moderate as the company operates on a much larger base.
Store expansion over the next five years will therefore be an important factor in determining Titan’s growth trajectory and stock performance.
Titan has several levers to sustain or improve EBIT margins in its jewellery business. These include increasing the share of studded jewellery, premiumization, better inventory management, targeting higher-value customers and improving store productivity.
Margin expansion could be particularly important for the stock. Higher margins can translate into stronger earnings growth, supporting valuations, provided the market’s expectations are met.
Gold prices
Elevated gold prices can weigh on jewellery volumes as consumers postpone purchases or reduce the quantity of gold they buy. However, they can also increase average transaction values, encourage gold exchanges and raise the value of Titan’s inventory.
The net impact will depend on how consumers respond to price increases and whether higher transaction values can offset any weakness in volumes. Gold prices could therefore play a significant role in shaping Titan’s business performance and stock returns.
India’s income growth and premiumization
Rising incomes and changing consumer aspirations could provide Titan with a significant structural growth opportunity.
The company has highlighted the potential expansion of higher-income households in India and the opportunities created by rising aspirations in smaller cities.
If India’s affluent and upper-middle-income population expands significantly over the next five years, Titan could benefit across its jewellery, eyewear and watch businesses. Consumers trading up to premium products could provide an additional boost to revenue and margins.
Titan trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 67.6 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 22.4. By comparison, the Nifty 50 trades at a PE of around 19.3 and a PB of 2.78. Titan is also a constituent of the Nifty 50.
Five-year outlook
Titan’s stock performance over the next five years will depend on several factors, including jewellery demand, store expansion, premiumisation, gold prices and rising household incomes.
However, valuation remains a key concern. At a PE of 67.6 and a PB of 22.4, the stock appears to factor in substantial future growth, potentially leaving limited room for disappointment.
Jewellery will remain the key earnings driver. Slower store additions, weaker volumes due to elevated gold prices, margin pressure or slower income growth could weigh on the company’s performance and stock returns.
Titan’s recent outperformance should not be extrapolated uncritically over the next five years. Even a strong business can deliver disappointing investment returns if purchased at an excessive valuation.
Investors should carefully evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance and valuation as part of their due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com