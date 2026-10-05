Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller shares shine - Why jewellery stocks are glittering? Expert decodes rally

Shares of jewellery stocks including PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers India, Titan Company, etc surged during Monday’s trading session as part of wider positive sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market. The surge has come ahead of the festive season as investors prepare for Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

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Shares of PC Jeweller and Titan Company Limited were trading nearly 1.5% higher during Monday’s intraday trading session. However, Kalyan Jewellers emerged as the top gainers among them with nearly 4.5% rally during Monday’s intraday trading session.

Why are jewellery stocks rising today? Festive season demand and expectations of strong performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 are driving the recent rally in jewellery stocks today.

“ Early October marks the beginning of the key jewellery buying season, with Dhanteras and Diwali approaching. This is traditionally one of the strongest periods for gold and jewellery demand in India. Market is therefore positioning themselves ahead of potentially higher festive sales,” Abhinav Tiwari Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Firm gold prices Strengthening of gold prices is also likely to support the sentiment around jewellery stocks.

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“Jewellery companies are expected to release their September-quarter provisional sales updates this week, but these updates have not been released yet. Therefore, today's rally is largely expectation driven. The market is essentially driven by the festive season and upcoming quarterly business updates,” added Abhinav Tiwari.

Kalyan Jewellers share price today Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading 4.72% higher at ₹554.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹57,266.04 crore at 11:30 am. The stock has touched an intraday high of ₹556.40 per share and an intraday low of ₹529.50 per share. The stock has delivered 40% return in six months and 12% return in one year.

PC Jeweller share price today Shares of PC Jeweller were up 1.25% at ₹12.98 apiece. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹13.31 per share and an intraday low of ₹12.94 per share. The jewellery stock has delivered 57% return in six months and has declined 3% in one year.

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Titan Company share price today Shares of Titan Company were trading 1.40% higher at ₹4587.15 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹4,07,240.83 crore at 11:40 am. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,608.85 per share and an intraday low of ₹4,509.00 per share. Titan stock has delivered 32% return in one year and around 25% return in two years.