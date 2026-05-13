Titan, Kalyan Jewellers to Senco Gold: Jewellery stocks slump up to 6% after gold, silver import duty hike

Jewellery stocks came under sharp selling pressure on Wednesday, 13 May, after the government raised customs duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, a move expected to dampen demand and weigh on sector margins.
Shares of key players such as Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Titan Company declined up to 6%, reflecting concerns over higher input costs and potential demand slowdown.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that post the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to avoid buying gold for a year, jewellery stocks have remained under pressure. Until there is any positive development or respite, this underperformance is likely to continue.
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Jewellery stocks declined due to the government raising customs duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6%. This move is expected to increase input costs and potentially dampen demand for jewellery.
The government's decision to raise import duties on gold and silver to 15% is expected to cause prices on the MCX to soar, potentially locking contracts at upper circuits. This hike is seen as a permanent change that will severely impact short sellers.
The increased import duties aim to curb precious metal imports, which will help narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee. This measure is being taken amid concerns over a swelling import bill and the rupee's performance.
The government has raised import duties to reduce overseas purchases of precious metals, ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and narrow the trade deficit. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's appeal to defer gold purchases to conserve foreign exchange.
Industry officials and experts have cautioned that the elevated import duties might lead to an increase in smuggling activities. This trend had previously declined after tariff reductions were introduced.
“One should avoid aggressive bets in the space for now; however, upon any positive trigger, counters like Titan Company and Senco Gold could outperform, as these stocks were showing relative strength prior to the announcement,” advised Bhosale.
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