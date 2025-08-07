Titan Q1 Results: Net profit beats estimates on steady jewellery demand; revenue up 24.6%

Titan, Tata Group’s jewellery-to-eyewear brand, announced its June quarter performance today, reporting a strong 52.5% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,091 crore in Q1, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ₹893 crore, led by steady demand in its jewellery business segment.
The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹16,523 crore, marking a 24.6% increase compared to ₹13,266 crore reported in the same period last year. At the operating level, EBITDA rose 46.7% YoY to ₹1,830 crore, with the margin expanding by 170 basis points to 11.1%.
The jewellery segment, which accounts for 80% of the company's revenue, recorded a revenue growth of 19% YoY to ₹11,217 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales), driven by healthy growth in its India business. Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya together recorded an 18% growth to ₹10,264 crore, while CaratLane posted a strong 39% growth to ₹1,026 crore during the same period.
The international jewellery business grew even stronger, with revenue rising 49% year-on-year to ₹554 crore, leading the segment to achieve profitability for the first time. The Jewellery portfolio (together) recorded an EBIT at ₹1,408 crore for the quarter at a margin of 11%.
In the watches segment, the business had an exceptional quarter, recording 24% growth over Q1FY25 with total revenue reaching ₹1,273 crore.
The eyewear business posted a total income of ₹238 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 13% YoY growth, and the emerging businesses segment, which includes Indian dress wear under Taneira, fragrances, and women’s fashion accessories (F&FA), recorded a total revenue of ₹108 crore, marking a 35% growth compared to Q1FY25.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.