Titan Q1 Results: Net profit beats estimates on steady jewellery demand; revenue up 24.6%

Titan, Tata Group’s jewellery-to-eyewear brand, announced its June quarter performance today, reporting a strong 52.5% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,091 crore in Q1, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ₹893 crore, led by steady demand in its jewellery business segment.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹16,523 crore, marking a 24.6% increase compared to ₹13,266 crore reported in the same period last year. At the operating level, EBITDA rose 46.7% YoY to ₹1,830 crore, with the margin expanding by 170 basis points to 11.1%.

Also Read | Zoya by Titan Finds Its Space in India’s Evolving Luxury Jewellery Market

The jewellery segment, which accounts for 80% of the company's revenue, recorded a revenue growth of 19% YoY to ₹11,217 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales), driven by healthy growth in its India business. Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya together recorded an 18% growth to ₹10,264 crore, while CaratLane posted a strong 39% growth to ₹1,026 crore during the same period.

Advertisement

The international jewellery business grew even stronger, with revenue rising 49% year-on-year to ₹554 crore, leading the segment to achieve profitability for the first time. The Jewellery portfolio (together) recorded an EBIT at ₹1,408 crore for the quarter at a margin of 11%.

In the watches segment, the business had an exceptional quarter, recording 24% growth over Q1FY25 with total revenue reaching ₹1,273 crore.

The eyewear business posted a total income of ₹238 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 13% YoY growth, and the emerging businesses segment, which includes Indian dress wear under Taneira, fragrances, and women’s fashion accessories (F&FA), recorded a total revenue of ₹108 crore, marking a 35% growth compared to Q1FY25.

Advertisement