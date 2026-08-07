Titan Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 63% to ₹1,777 crore on steady jewellery demand; revenue rises 40%

Titan, part of the Tata Group, reported strong FY27 results, with June quarter net profit rising 63% YoY to 1,777 crore. Revenue from operations also surged 40% YoY to 20,787 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Aug 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Titan Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 63% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,777 crore on steady jewellery demand; revenue rises 40%
Titan Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 63% to ₹1,777 crore on steady jewellery demand; revenue rises 40%

Titan, the Tata Group's jewellery-to-eyewear brand, announced its June-quarter performance today, reporting a 63% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to 1,777 crore, driven by steady demand in its jewellery business, while the watches segment also remained a key growth driver.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of 1,091 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit also improved from 1,179 crore reported in the March quarter.

On the top line, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 20,787 crore during the quarter, registering a 40% YoY increase from 14,814 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 57% YoY to 3,036 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded 247 basis points to 14.1%.

Jewellery division shines

The jewellery segment, which accounts for over 80% of the company's revenue, recorded a growth of 43% YoY to 18,253 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales), driven by healthy growth in its India business.

Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya together recorded a 38% growth to 16,943 crore, while CaratLane posted a strong 40% growth to 1,441 crore during the same period.

The international jewellery business grew even stronger, with revenue rising 136% YoY to 1309 crore. The Jewellery portfolio (together) recorded an EBIT of 2,360 crore for the quarter at a margin of 12.9%.

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Watches business maintains strong growth momentum

In the watches segment, the business had an exceptional quarter, recording 24% growth over Q1FY25 with total revenue reaching 1,273 crore.

The watches business remained a key growth driver during the quarter, with analog watches posting mid-twenties growth, offsetting a single digit decline in the smartwatches segment.

Revenue from the division rose 21% YoY to 1,543 crore, while EBIT increased to 295 crore, translating into a healthy 19.1% margin. The company also expanded its retail footprint by adding 34 net stores across Titan World, Fastrack, Helios, and Helios Luxe.

TEAL, eyewear stay strong

The eyewear business also maintained strong momentum, with revenue rising 21% YoY to 289 crore, supported by premiumisation and targeted marketing initiatives.

Among the emerging businesses, fragrances and IRTH women's bags continued to witness healthy growth, although Taneira reported flat revenue. Collectively, these businesses posted 18% YoY growth in revenue to 428 crore but remained loss-making during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Titan Engineering & Automation (TEAL) delivered another strong performance, with revenue surging 43% YoY to 438 crore, driven by robust growth in both its automation solutions and manufacturing services businesses. EBIT for the quarter stood at 143 crore.

Also Read | Three reasons to add Titan to your watchlist
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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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