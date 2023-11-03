Titan Q2 Result preview- Jewellery segment is likely to drive revenue growth, margins may see some moderation
Q2 Result Preview- Analysts expect Titan to report a high-teen revenue growth led by broad-based growth in its domestic jewellery business. The margins in Jewellery segment, however, may see some decline on y-o-basis which would mean low single digit net profit growth as per analysts estimates.
