Titan Q2 results 2026 date: Check Rekha Jhujhunwala portfolio stock returns, target, support - Should you buy?

Titan Q2 Results Date 2026: Titan Company, the Tata Group jewellery and lifestyle stock, has scheduled a board meeting for November 5 to consider and approve its September quarter results for FY27 (Q2FY27) and first-half earnings (H1FY27). The company announced the meeting date in an exchange filing on Friday.

The board will review the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. However, Titan has not announced any plans to consider a dividend at the meeting.

Titan Q2 results 2026 date In its exchange filing, Titan Company said, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, 5th November 2026 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026.”

The company also informed the exchanges that the trading window for its designated persons and their immediate relatives had been closed from September 23, 2026. The window will reopen 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

Stock price trend and shareholding The Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock ended the previous trading session 0.67% lower at ₹4,420 per share on the BSE. It was around 15% below its 52-week high of ₹5,187.45, recorded in September 2026.

Titan had touched its 52-week low of ₹3,630.05 on October 17, 2026.

The stock has faced pressure in recent months, declining 8% over one month, 5% over three months and 2.2% over six months. However, it has gained 20% over the past year and 78% over five years.

Titan Company remains the largest and most valuable holding in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. She owns approximately 5.31% of the company, equivalent to 47,184,470 shares.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also hold a significant stake in the company, with their collective shareholding estimated at around 15.4% to 16.3%. This overseas institutional ownership includes major global index fund managers such as Vanguard and BlackRock.

The company's promoter group holds a 52.90% stake, while the remaining 47.10% is owned by public and institutional investors.

Should you buy Titan shares? Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia has recommended Titan shares, citing the stock's long-term technical structure and support levels.

Bagadia said Titan continued to maintain a bullish long-term structure on the weekly chart, supported by an ascending trendline that had consistently provided support and helped the stock form higher lows over the past few years.

He added that the latest weekly candlestick indicated stabilisation near this key trendline support. The stock's tight consolidation suggested that buyers were attempting to defend the prevailing uptrend.

Commenting on Titan's technical outlook, Bagadia said, “The stock is currently taken rebound from 50 EMA, where a sustained buying interest could support a recovery. The RSI is at 44.95, indicating that momentum remains relatively moderate and has yet to turn decisively bullish. A rebound from the current support area could improve the technical outlook and create an opportunity for further upside.”

For positional trades, Bagadia suggested considering purchases around ₹4,420, with additional accumulation on declines towards ₹4,300. He identified upside targets of ₹4,860 and ₹5,085.

He also highlighted ₹4,070 as a crucial support level, saying that holding above this zone would be important for maintaining Titan's long-term bullish structure.

Titan Q1 results recap Titan Company reported a 63% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,777 crore for the June 2026 quarter, exceeding the estimated ₹1,392 crore as stronger operating performance supported earnings growth.

Consolidated revenue rose 29% year-on-year to ₹21,356 crore, slightly below the estimated ₹21,451 crore.

EBITDA increased 58% year-on-year to ₹2,890 crore, significantly surpassing the estimated ₹2,240 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 13.5% from 11.1% a year earlier, also exceeding the estimated 10.4%.

What to watch in Titan Q2 results Investors will track jewellery segment revenue and margins amid elevated gold prices, the performance of watches and wearables, and the eyewear business's growth trajectory. Management's assessment of consumer demand ahead of the next quarter will also be important.

The market will additionally look for updates on demand trends and any dividend-related announcement at the November 5 board meeting. While Titan's previous-quarter earnings showed strong profit and EBITDA growth, the September-quarter results will provide further insight into whether that momentum has continued across its key businesses.