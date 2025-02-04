Titan Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit likely to be flat on exceptional loss, revenue growth seen at 25% YoY

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST

Titan Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan Company is expected to post a decent Q3 earnings led by strong festive demand and wedding season. While profit may remain flat due to one-time loss, revenue growth is estimated to be 25% YoY driven by strong jewellery sales.