1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Titan Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan Company Ltd, the Tata Group jewellery and watches maker, will announce its Q3 results today.

Titan Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan Company Ltd, the Tata Group jewellery and watches maker, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the company will consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. Titan Company is expected to post a decent set of Q3 earnings led by strong festive demand and wedding season. Titan’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 is estimated to grow 25% YoY, while its net profit is expected to remain flat due to the exceptional item. However, adjusted net profit is estimated to rise around 20% YoY.

In its Q3 business update, Titan Company reported a standalone growth of 24% YoY in Q3FY25. Domestic Jewellery sales grew 25% YoY buoyed by strong festive demand. Watches & Wearables business in the domestic market grew 13% YoY, while the EyeCare segment clocked a growth of 17% YoY. Stay tuned to our Titan Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

