Titan Q3 results: Net profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹1,684 crore, revenue rises 42% — Details here

Titan Q3 results: Tata Group-owned watchmaking and lifestyle consumer goods brand, Titan Company, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. The company recorded a 61% jump in its consolidated net profits to ₹1,684 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹1,047 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 42% to ₹24,915 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹17,550 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

Titan share price trend Titan Co. share price closed 0.85% higher at ₹4,293.80 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹4,257.80 at the previous stock market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 10 February 2026.

Shares of Titan have given stock market investors more than 174% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 73% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows. The company's shares have gained 29% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Titan's stock has risen 6.04% so far in 2026, and is trading 5.54% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, according to the exchange data.

Shares of Titan hit their 52-week high level at ₹4,329.60 on 10 February 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2,925 on 7 April 2025, NSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹3.81 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

