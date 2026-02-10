Mint Market
Titan Q3 results: Net profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹1,684 crore, revenue rises 42% — Details here

Titan Company recorded a 61% rise in its net profit in the October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26; the company's revenue also rose 42% YoY — Here's what investors need to know about the Q3 results and stock price trend.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated10 Feb 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Titan Company announced its October to December quarte results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.
Titan Company announced its October to December quarte results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

Titan Q3 results: Tata Group-owned watchmaking and lifestyle consumer goods brand, Titan Company, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. The company recorded a 61% jump in its consolidated net profits to 1,684 crore in the third quarter, compared to 1,047 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 42% to 24,915 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to 17,550 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

Titan share price trend

Titan Co. share price closed 0.85% higher at 4,293.80 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 4,257.80 at the previous stock market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 10 February 2026.

Shares of Titan have given stock market investors more than 174% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 73% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows. The company's shares have gained 29% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Titan's stock has risen 6.04% so far in 2026, and is trading 5.54% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, according to the exchange data.

Shares of Titan hit their 52-week high level at 4,329.60 on 10 February 2026, while the 52-week low level was at 2,925 on 7 April 2025, NSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 3.81 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

