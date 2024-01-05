Titan Q3 update: Tata Group’s jewellery and watch company records 22% revenue growth, sales grow by 21%
Titan reported a robust 21 percent growth in domestic sales for its jewellery division.
Tata Group’s jewellery and watch making company Titan, on January 5, announced 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for the quarter ended December 30, 2023. The expansion was well-diversified, with a robust performance observed across most segments during the quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started