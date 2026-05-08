Titan Q4 Results 2026: Net profit jumps 35.4% YoY to ₹1,179 crore; co declares ₹15/share dividend

Titan Q4 Results 2026: Consumer discretionary major Titan Company reported 35.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the Group)at ₹1,179 crore in the fourth quarter (31 March 2026).
The Tata Group company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 80.5% to ₹26,920 crore in the March quarter, as against ₹14,916 crore in Q4FY25.
On the standalone front, the company's net profit for the quarter ended March (Q4FY26) rose 29.2% year-on-year to ₹1,124 crore, compared to ₹870 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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Titan Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,179 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, marking a 35.4% year-on-year growth.
Titan's jewellery business revenue rose by 50% year-on-year to ₹18,195 crore in Q4 FY26. The India jewellery business grew 46%, while international operations surged 174%.
Titan's Board has proposed a dividend of ₹15 per equity share, which is subject to shareholders' approval at the 42nd Annual General Meeting.
In Q4 FY26, Titan Company's consolidated net profit increased by 35.4% YoY to ₹1,179 crore and consolidated revenue from operations surged 80.5% to ₹26,920 crore.
Both Titan's Watches and EyeCare businesses reported a 17% year-on-year increase in total income to ₹227 crore in Q4 FY26, with EBIT margins of 9.2% for both segments.
Revenue from operations surged 77.6% YoY to ₹23,934 crore, against ₹13,477 crore reported a year ago.
The company's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) for the reviewed quarter reached ₹1,875 crore, up 28%from ₹1,470 crore in Q4FY25.
Further, Titan's Board has proposed a dividend of ₹15 per equity share, payable within 7 days following the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholders' approval.
Titan Company reported a strong performance in its jewellery business for the quarter ended March 2026, with segment revenue rising 50% year-on-year to ₹18,195 crore.
The India jewellery business recorded a 46% growth in income to around ₹17,114 crore. Within this, the combined Tanishq, Mia, and Zaya businesses grew 48% to ₹16,047 crore. Meanwhile, CaratLane posted a 22% growth, with revenue reaching around ₹1,066 crore.
International jewellery operations also witnessed robust momentum, with revenue surging 174% to ₹1,081 crore.
The jewellery business reported an EBIT of around ₹1,820 crore, translating into a 10% margin. The India business delivered an EBIT of ₹1,902 crore at an 11.1% margin, while CaratLane’s domestic business recorded an EBIT of ₹89 crore at an 8.4% margin.
However, the international jewellery business, including Damas Jewellery, reported a quarterly loss of around ₹82 crore.
Titan’s watches business reported a healthy performance in Q4 FY26, with total income rising 17% year-on-year to ₹227 crore. The segment recorded an EBIT of around ₹21 crore, translating into an EBIT margin of 9.2%.
During the quarter, the company continued its store optimisation initiatives, undertaking 37 refurbishments and renovations, opening 12 new stores, and closing 32 stores across formats.
Titan’s EyeCare business also posted steady growth during Q4 FY26, with total income increasing 17% YoY to ₹227 crore. The segment reported an EBIT of approximately ₹21 crore, with margins standing at 9.2%.
The company continued to focus on operational efficiency and network optimisation through store refurbishments, selective expansion, and closure of underperforming outlets during the quarter.
Titan share price today opened at ₹4,302.05 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹4,585 per share, and an intraday low of ₹4,215 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has resumed its primary uptrend after taking strong support near its 50-day exponential moving average (50-DEMA) following the recent correction.
He noted that the latest candle has engulfed the entire corrective phase, indicating renewed bullish momentum. According to Bhosale, the stock could potentially extend its upmove towards the ₹5,000 level in the near term, while ₹4,400 is expected to act as an immediate support zone.
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