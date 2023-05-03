Titan Q4 Results: Net profit up 50% to ₹734 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:57 PM IST
The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each.
Titan Company on Wednesday reported a rise of 50 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in the year ago period.
