Titan Q4 Results: PAT rises 11% YoY to ₹870 crore; ₹11 dividend declared

Titan Q4 Results: Tata group's jewellery and eyewear company Titan posted a 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit to ₹870 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) post-market hours on Thursday, May 8. The figure stood at ₹786 crore in the same period last year.

The sale from operations saw a 25% YoY uptick to ₹12,581 in Q4 FY25, compared with ₹10,047 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago. The total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹12,730 crore, up 23.8% YoY.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) saw a 23.9% rise to ₹1,411 in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹1,139 crore in March 2024 quarter.

Segment-wise performance The jewellery segment's income for the quarter rose 25% YoY to ₹11,232 crore. The domestic business grew 23% to ₹10,845 crore during the same period driven by a strong 30% growth in gold jewellery and coins, and a 12% growth in studded jewellery. Despite a steep increase in gold prices, the studded and gold coin segments saw buyer growths, Titan said. Solitaires likewise witnessed a good rebound on the back of good buyer growth, albeit on the lower carat weights.

The high gold prices, however, are continuing to weigh on consumer sentiment in the near term, Titan said.

The watches and wearables business recorded a total income of ₹1,126 crore, up 20% during the quarter. The domestic India business grew 18% to ₹1,087 crore during the same period, driven by a healthy 18% growth in analogue watches. Fastrack brand topped the growth charts, clocking 44% growth, followed by Sonata recording 25% growth on YoY basis.

Eyewear division's income grew 16% YoY to ₹192 crore in Q4 FY25. International brands registered a strong growth of 47% over Q4FY24, said the company. Within product categories, sunglasses sales outpaced others, growing by 52% in the same period, Titan highlighted.

In emerging businesses, comprising of Indian Dress Wear (Taneira), Fragrances, Fashion Accessories (F&FA), total income went up by 5% to ₹102 crore.

Meanwhile, Titan's subsidiary CaratLane saw a 23% growth in income to ₹883 crore on a YoY basis. EBIT came in at ₹70 crore, clocking a margin of 7.9% for Q4FY25. CaratLane added 17 new stores (net) in the quarter taking the total store count to 322 stores in India. The brand is now present in 139 cities pan-India and has one international store presence in New Jersey, USA.

Titan Dividend Titan announced a final dividend of ₹11 per share along with its financial results for the March 2025 quarter.

“The Board has recommended a Dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company, which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company,” Titan said in a filing today.