Titan says jewellery division has crossed the 'recovery phase to growth phase'

"The jewellery industry saw a resurgence in the festive season along with a pent up demand for wedding jewellery as most of the weddings in H1 of FY21 were deferred. The company already announced the 15% growth in the 30-day festive period from Dussera to Diwali. Fortunately, the growth trend was visible even after the festive season ended and the division has recorded close to 15% growth (excluding sale of raw gold of ₹334 crore) in Q3. The quarter also witnessed a well-rounded recovery with improvement in walk-ins and pick up of sale in metros, sub 1-lakh category and studded segment," Titan said.