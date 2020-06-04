Shares of Titan were down -3.23% at 11:39 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Titan shares traded -3.23% lower at ₹952.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹84,535.00 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.53% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was down -0.6%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO rose 0.2%, and PCJEWELLER rose 4.96%.

At day's low, Titan shares fell as much as -3.95% to ₹945.10, after opening at ₹980.00. Titan shares had closed at ₹984.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹945.10 to ₹980.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of ₹1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of ₹809.85 to ₹1004.80 while in the last week, between ₹875.00 to ₹1004.80. 0.87 Lakh shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan had posted standalone revenues of ₹6206.23 crore and profits of ₹469.95 crore.

