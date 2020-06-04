Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Titan share price down 3.23% at 11:39 today

Shares of Titan were down -3.23% at 11:39 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Titan shares traded -3.23% lower at 952.20, giving it a market capitalization of 84,535.00 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.53% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services was down -0.6%. Among related stocks, RAJESHEXPO rose 0.2%, and PCJEWELLER rose 4.96%.

At day's low, Titan shares fell as much as -3.95% to 945.10, after opening at 980.00. Titan shares had closed at 984.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 945.10 to 980.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Titan shares had a 52-week high of 1389.85 on Oct 25, 2019 and a 52-week low of 720.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Titan shares have traded in a range of 809.85 to 1004.80 while in the last week, between 875.00 to 1004.80. 0.87 Lakh shares of Titan were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Titan had posted standalone revenues of 6206.23 crore and profits of 469.95 crore.

