Titan share price drops 5% after Q2FY27 update - Should you buy this Tata Group stock now? Here's what experts say

Titan Company shares declined almost 5% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 7 October, a day after announcing its business update for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2FY27). Titan Company's share price opened at ₹4,420.05 against its previous close of ₹4,540 and dropped as much as 4.5% to an intraday low of ₹ 4,334.90, looking set to extend losses for the second consecutive session. In the previous session, the stock declined 1.30%.

Titan is a Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. She, through her two accounts, cumulatively held 4,71,84,470 shares of Titan at the end of the June quarter of financial year 2027 (FY27). The September quarter shareholding data will be out in the next few days.

Titan Company Q2 business update In a post-market-hours exchange filing on 6 October, Titan Company, a Tata Group company, said its consumer businesses registered nearly 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY27.

Moreover, it added 78 stores during the quarter, expanding the combined retail network presence to 3,758 stores.

In the domestic market, the jewellery segment saw a 21% YoY growth during the quarter. As per the company, consumer demand for jewellery was healthy for most of the quarter, with some softening towards the close owing to a shift in the festive calendar to Q3FY27.

The watch segment clocked a 30% YoY growth for the quarter, riding on strong premiumisation trends.

EyeCare division clocked a growth of 28% YoY, driven by focused execution across key strategic priorities, while fragrances clocked mid-thirties growth YoY, women’s bags grew (YoY) in the twenties, and Taneira’s growth was in high single digits YoY, said Titan.

In international markets, the jewellery businesses of Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane (combined) maintained strong double-digit momentum in North America. The GCC business has held up well in a volatile geopolitical environment and is recording improving growth for Tanishq, with Damas showing early signs of recovery, said the company.

Should you buy Titan shares? Titan shares are up 28% over the last 1 year compared to an 11% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. They hit a 52-week high of ₹5,187.45 on 27 August this year and a 52-week low of ₹3,406.50 on 7 October last year.

At the current juncture, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is witnessing some correction. On a monthly scale, the stock is down 5% so far in October after a 10% fall in September.

Experts say the stock appears to be in oversold condition.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that Titan stock is witnessing significant weakness, with the daily RSI slipping below the 30 level, indicating an oversold condition.

"A move below 30 generally reflects aggressive selling pressure and highlights that sellers are currently dominating the trend. Interestingly, the last time Titan’s daily RSI slipped below 30 was in September 2025, making the current reading an important technical development to monitor," Patel highlighted.

View full Image View full Image Titan Company technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

The stock has breached its major support near ₹4,600, which also coincided with the 200-week EMA, making the breakdown technically significant.

"With this support now taken out, the next important support is expected around ₹4,200, while ₹4,600 is likely to act as an immediate resistance. Given the combination of oversold momentum and the breakdown of a key long-term support, we advise investors to avoid fresh long positions at current levels and wait for signs of stabilisation before considering fresh buying," said Patel.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that the ongoing corrective move has reached the one-year exponential moving average support, placed around ₹4,322.

Kumar believes a decisive close below this moving average support could drag it towards the positional price supports placed around the ₹4,150– ₹4,000 spot levels.

"The ₹4,150– ₹4,000 zone will be a strong value-buy zone for medium- to long-term accumulation purposes," said Kumar.

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