Titan share price extends gains on CCI approval for additional stake acquisition in CaratLane
Titan shares rose today after the company received approval from the Competition Commission of India to purchase an additional stake in its subsidiary CaratLane.
Titan share price extended gains to hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, rallying for the sixth consecutive session. Titan Company shares gained nearly 1% to a new high of ₹3,425.00 apiece on the BSE.
