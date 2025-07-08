Titan share price falls 5% after Q1 business update. Time to buy, sell or hold?

Tata Group's stock Titan fell over 5.40 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after posting first quarter business update for financial year 2026.

During the quarter, Titan added 10 new stores, expanding its total retail network to 3,322 outlets. Its domestic business registered a 19% year-on-year growth, driven by a 23% rise in the Watches segment and a 38% surge in CaratLane. The jewellery division—including Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya—posted an 18% growth, with the combined TMZ brands growing by 17%.

The total number of domestic stores reached 3,291. On the international front, Titan recorded a strong 49% year-on-year growth, with one new store added, bringing the total international store count to 31.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.