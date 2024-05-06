Titan share price falls over 7% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell, or hold the stock?
Titan shares have outperformed the equity benchmark Sensex over the last year. Titan share price has gained about 29 per cent while the Sensex has gained about 21 per cent in the last one year.
Titan share price: Shares of Titan Company declined over 7 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday, May 6, after the company reported weaker-than-expected March quarter results. Titan share price opened at ₹3,481.10 against its previous close of ₹3,535.40 and fell over 7 per cent to the level of ₹3,287. Around 10:15 am, Titan share price traded 5.75 per cent lower at ₹3,332 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.30 per cent up at 74,096 at that time.
