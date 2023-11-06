Titan Company share price opened with gains of almost 2% on on the BSE on Monday after it reported a better-than-expected September performance led by margins beat. Tata owned-jewellery and watch maker, on Friday had reported a 9.7% YoY rise in its net consolidated profit to ₹916 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24

There was a 21.2% sequential rise in the Titan net profit from ₹756 crore reported in April-June quarter of FY24. Titan’s total consolidated income increased by 37.17% to ₹12,653 in September quarter of FY24, against ₹9,224 crore reported in Q2 FY2022-23.

Following better than expected performance CLSA has upgraded its recommendation on Titan to Buy. Titan reported net profit came 8% higher than Bloomberg consensus estimates with 19.1% jewellery growth, said analysts at CLSA. Watches also saw strong 32% YoY growth. Margins were lower year-on-year but better than expected. Titan is looking to accelerate expansion into two new large markets, luxury and overseas, which CLSA believes increases its addressable market significantly. They have upgraded their rating from Outperform to BUY on Titan.

Nuvama Institutional Equities, said that Titan reported a strong Q2FY24 showing with Ebitda outperformance of 9% and 15 to their and consensus estimate. Jewellery EBIT margin at 14.1% (ex-bullion) were better than their estimate of 13%, which is comforting, particularly after the concerns post-Q1FY24. The Brokerage will watch out for growth edging down in October due to the ‘shift’ of Shraad and spike in gold prices and Titan escaping the fallout of the dip in diamond prices though management expects little impact on margins and is confident of meeting guidance. The brokerage said that “We factor in the NCD-raise, value Caratlane separately and increase the target valuation to 65 times (from 60 times) building in the international opportunity, which would not reflect in near-term earnings. While a little too soon, the higher multiple is a call on Titan’s execution. They have Buy rating on Titan.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking too have upgraded their recommendation on Titan to BUY. Management reiterated its guidance of maintaining a 12%-13% EBIT margin in the jewelry segment. Overall, they remain optimistic about the company over the long term. Antique Stock Broking said that “We understand that structurally it is moving in the right direction of hitting jewelry sales of ₹60,000 Crore by FY27 and gaining market share across geographies (including the South). Factoring in the performance, they have increased their earning per share estimates for FY24 and 25 by 2% and 3% respectively

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its Buy ratings on Titan post results. The brokerage said that Management remains optimistic on the festive and wedding seasons despite the upswing in gold prices. Titan’s other businesses such as watches, wearables, and eyecare, also consistently delivered healthy performance. They reiterate their BUY rating with a TP of ₹3,900, which is premised on 65 times FY25 estimated earnings per share and continue to maintain Titan as their top Consumer Discretionary idea in India.

Analysts at Jefferies India Private Limited too have raised their forward earnings estimates for Titan maintaining their HOLD ratings on the Stock. As per Jefferies, Titan reported a strong quarter, with positive surprise led entirely by jewellery margins. Jewellery demand also benefited partly from seasonality, which should to some extent reverse in the next quarter, although results continue to display strong execution. Interestingly, against some investor concerns about a rise in competition, managements views this as a positive as this should help accelerate formalisation.

